



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has recommended that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) expand its research and development (R&D) efforts to encompass hybrid, kinetic, and non-kinetic warfare. This recommendation comes in light of evolving global conflicts that highlight the importance of these areas in modern military strategy.





Focus On Hybrid Warfare: The committee emphasized the need for DRDO to prioritize R&D in hybrid warfare, which combines both kinetic (physical attacks) and non-kinetic (cyber and psychological operations) strategies. This shift is deemed essential to enhance India's combat readiness against unconventional security threats.





Collaboration With Academia And Industry: The report advocates for DRDO to work closely with academic institutions and industries to broaden its research base. This includes exploring advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and anti-drone systems, particularly sea drones and interceptive drones.





Addressing Project Delays: The committee expressed concern over project delays, noting that out of 55 projects, 23 were not completed on time. It highlighted the need for better project management and timely execution of defence projects.





Energy Security For Armed Forces: The report also called for DRDO to investigate renewable energy sources like solar and wind power to support armed forces personnel stationed in remote areas, ensuring their energy security.





The recommendations are part of a broader review of DRDO's operations aimed at improving its efficiency and effectiveness in a rapidly changing defence landscape. The committee's report indicates a recognition of the need for a comprehensive overhaul of DRDO's approach to R&D, aligning it with current technological advancements and warfare strategies.





The Parliamentary panel's recommendations reflect a strategic pivot towards integrating modern warfare technologies and collaborative efforts to enhance India's defence capabilities in an increasingly complex global security environment.







