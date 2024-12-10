



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza during the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting held on December 10, 2024. He emphasized India's commitment to a balanced approach regarding the Israel-Palestine issue, advocating for a two-state solution that ensures both Israel and a viable Palestinian state can coexist peacefully.





Jaishankar reiterated that India's stance is rooted in justice and humanitarian principles, highlighting the need for any military actions to respect civilian lives and humanitarian law. He stated, "As a country that itself has been impacted so deeply by terrorism, we are very strongly opposed to terrorism and hostage-taking" . Furthermore, he pointed out that India has been actively contributing to humanitarian efforts in the region, including significant aid to Palestine through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) .





During his address, Jaishankar also noted that since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, India has voted in favour of 10 out of 13 resolutions related to Palestine presented at the United Nations General Assembly, demonstrating its ongoing support for Palestinian rights and humanitarian needs . He underscored that any lasting resolution to the conflict is essential for regional stability, stating, "If there is not one, it will always remain a cause of instability in the region".







