



Kailash Satyarthi, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and child rights activist, has condemned the recent attacks in Bangladesh, particularly those targeting the Hindu community during the Durga Puja celebrations.





He expressed deep concern over the violence and urged for immediate action to protect the rights and safety of all communities in Bangladesh.





Satyarthi emphasized the need for unity and respect among different religious groups to foster peace and harmony in society. His statement reflects a broader call for safeguarding human rights and ensuring that such acts of violence are addressed effectively by authorities.







