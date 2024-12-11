Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Andreas Schwarz, a German delegate, on December 11, 2024, in New Delhi. This meeting was part of ongoing discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between India and Germany, particularly in the defence sector. Singh emphasized the importance of strengthening ties and cooperation between the two nations during their discussions.





The meeting is significant as it reflects India's commitment to fostering international partnerships, especially in defence and security.





Singh's engagement with German parliamentarians underscores a mutual interest in collaborative efforts that could enhance regional stability and security.



