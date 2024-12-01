



Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to BRICS nations, threatening to impose 100% tariffs if they pursue plans to replace the U.S. dollar as the dominant global currency. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump demanded that these countries commit to not creating a new BRICS currency or supporting any alternative currency that could undermine the U.S. dollar. He stated, "The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER".





This threat follows discussions at a recent BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, explored ways to enhance non-dollar transactions among member nations. The BRICS group, which originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has recently expanded to include Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and others.





Trump's remarks emphasize that any country attempting to replace the dollar would not only face tariffs but also lose access to the U.S. market. He warned that such nations would need to "find another sucker" if they proceeded with their plans . This stance reflects ongoing tensions regarding the U.S. dollar's dominance in international trade and the frustrations expressed by BRICS nations over U.S. financial policies.







