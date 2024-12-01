



Recent developments in Syria have seen a significant shift in control as rebel forces, primarily led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have captured the majority of Aleppo, marking a major setback for President Bashar Assad's regime. This offensive, which began on November 30, 2024, has resulted in the insurgents taking control of key strategic locations, including Aleppo International Airport, and has raised questions about the preparedness and effectiveness of Assad's military forces.





Rebel fighters have established positions throughout Aleppo, Syria's largest city, with reports indicating that they faced minimal resistance from government troops. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that insurgents seized control of both civilian and military airports in the area.





Following their success in Aleppo, the rebels have pushed into nearby regions, including northern Hama province, claiming to have entered Hama city as well. This rapid advance is seen as a coordinated effort that has been in the planning stages for years, particularly while Assad's allies were preoccupied with other conflicts.





In response to the insurgent advances, the Syrian armed forces have stated they are redeploying troops and preparing for a counterattack. They have denied reports of widespread retreat or defection among their ranks. However, the situation on the ground suggests a significant loss of territory and morale among government forces.





The fall of Aleppo to rebel control is not just a tactical defeat for Assad; it poses broader implications for the stability of Syria and the region. Observers note that this resurgence of rebel activity could reignite full-scale civil war after years of relative stalemate. The dynamics of power within Syria are shifting as external factors also come into play:





The weakening position of Iran-backed militias, especially Hezbollah, due to their engagements elsewhere (notably in Lebanon) has left Assad's forces more vulnerable. Additionally, Russian support has been less robust recently due to its focus on the conflict in Ukraine.





Analysts suggest that if this momentum continues, it could threaten Assad's hold on other major cities, including Damascus. The situation is further complicated by Turkey's involvement and support for opposition groups, which some analysts believe is aimed at pressuring Assad into negotiations.





The recent capture of Aleppo by rebel forces represents a critical juncture in Syria's ongoing civil war. With significant territorial gains and minimal resistance from government troops, this development highlights both the fragility of Assad's regime and the potential for renewed conflict across the region. The international community's response and the actions of external powers will be crucial in shaping the future trajectory of this conflict.







