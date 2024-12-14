



EAM Jaishankar emphasized the "good bilateral ties" between India and Portugal during his opening remarks with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel in New Delhi. The meeting, which took place on December 13, 2024, focused on enhancing collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, and defence.





Both leaders acknowledged the potential for further cooperation in areas such as information technology and science, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening their partnership.





Rangel said, "I really thank you for the opportunity to be here with you and also to give the sign that our relations are really very good. But they also have a huge potential for the future. So, we can really enhance the framework of our relationship and that is the reason you visited Portugal last year and I am visiting now in India... This is a sign that we in Portugal love you very much, the relationship with India and not only for historical reasons but also because we really believe that it's possible to go forward with a very promising and dynamic agenda in different fields."





Relations between India and Portugal began amicably in 1947 after India's independence and diplomatic relations were established in 1949. However, they soon went into decline in 1950 after Portugal's dictator Antonio Salazar refused to surrender the Portuguese enclaves. Indian military action under Operation Vijay liberated Goa on 19 December 1961, ending over 450 years of Portuguese rule, according to the MEA.







