



On December 14, 2024, law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh arrested four individuals in connection with violent attacks on the Hindu community in Sunamganj's Dowarabazar area. These attacks occurred on the night of December 3, 2024, when over 100 houses and businesses belonging to Hindus were vandalized and looted, including significant damage to the Loknath Temple.





The violence reportedly stemmed from an alleged offensive Facebook post made by a local youth, Akash Das, who has since been arrested. This incident highlights ongoing tensions and threats faced by minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, who have been subjected to sporadic violence amid political instability. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned the attacks and called for immediate action against the perpetrators.





The recent unrest is part of a broader pattern of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, which has seen a notable increase in such incidents since the political upheaval following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Authorities have reported a total of 88 cases of communal violence targeting minorities during this period, with 70 arrests made as investigations continue.







