



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently emphasised the potential for collaboration between India and Japan in the semiconductor sector, describing it as a transformative partnership that could significantly influence global geopolitical dynamics. Speaking at the India-Japan Forum in New Delhi, he remarked, "I am seeing the beginnings of something potentially important here, and potentially really significant for both countries".





Jaishankar highlighted that both nations are revitalising their semiconductor industries—Japan is enhancing its sector while India has launched a semiconductor mission after a prolonged period of neglect. He noted the importance of their collaboration with Taiwan in this context, stating that this partnership is crucial for balancing geopolitical equations in the coming decade.





Additionally, Jaishankar discussed broader aspects of the India-Japan relationship, including trade, tourism, and education. He pointed out that while there are no significant problems between the two countries, there is a need to translate positive sentiments into practical plans. He mentioned that Indian tourism to Japan has not yet reached its potential compared to other regions, despite a growing interest in foreign travel among Indians.







