On December 5, 2024, India and China held the 32nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in New Delhi. This meeting marked a significant step in addressing border tensions that have persisted since the clashes in 2020.





Both nations expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the disengagement agreement, which resolved issues stemming from the 2020 confrontations. This agreement, reached on October 21, facilitated the withdrawal of troops and dismantling of structures in sensitive areas like Demchok and Depsang along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The delegations prepared for an upcoming meeting of Special Representatives on border issues, as decided by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Kazan on October 23, 2024.





The discussions included a review of the current situation along the border, emphasizing lessons learned from past events to prevent future escalations. Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining regular diplomatic and military communications to ensure peace and stability.





India and China reiterated their commitment to effective border management and maintaining peace along the LAC, adhering to existing bilateral agreements.





The meeting was led by Indian Joint Secretary for East Asia, Gourangalal Das, and Chinese Director General of Boundary & Oceanic Affairs, Hong Liang. Hong also engaged with India's Foreign Secretary to discuss broader bilateral relations.





The meeting reflects a mutual effort by both countries to stabilize their relationship following years of tension, particularly after the violent clashes in 2020 that resulted in significant casualties on both sides.







