



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024, marks a significant diplomatic engagement amid strained bilateral relations following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. This visit is notable as it is the first high-level trip from India since the political upheaval that led to Hasina's departure after extensive protests against her government.





Misri held discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, and is scheduled to meet the de facto foreign minister, Md. Touhid Hossain. Additionally, he will pay a courtesy call to the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus.





A critical agenda during these talks was the rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. Misri expressed India's concerns regarding recent attacks on cultural and religious properties, highlighting incidents that have raised alarm in New Delhi. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and welfare of minority communities in Bangladesh.





The relationship between India and Bangladesh has deteriorated significantly since Hasina's ouster. Reports of violence against minorities and incidents involving attacks on temples have exacerbated tensions. Misri's discussions are expected to address these issues directly, aiming to restore some degree of trust and cooperation between the two nations.





This high-level diplomatic engagement reflects India's ongoing commitment to addressing mutual concerns and fostering stability in its relations with Bangladesh. The outcomes of these discussions will be pivotal in shaping future interactions between the two countries, especially in light of recent events affecting minority communities in Bangladesh.







