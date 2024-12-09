



ISRO's AstroSat has made a ground breaking discovery by capturing unprecedented observations of nuclear explosions, specifically novae, in the Andromeda Galaxy. This marks the first time that far-ultraviolet emissions from these stellar events have been detected in our closest large galactic neighbour, located approximately 2.5 million light-years away.





Researchers utilized the Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (UVIT) aboard AstroSat to identify ultraviolet emissions from 42 novae, including four that were observed during their explosive outbursts. This capability allows scientists to gain insights into the life cycles of interacting binary star systems where these explosions occur.





Novae are phenomena that occur in binary star systems, typically involving a white dwarf star that draws material from a companion star. As this material accumulates, extreme pressure and temperature lead to thermonuclear reactions, resulting in a dramatic increase in brightness and the ejection of matter into space.





The findings, published in the Astrophysical Journal, suggest that these explosions play a significant role in enriching galaxies with new elements. The study emphasizes the importance of future ultraviolet and X-ray missions to further unravel the complexities of novae and their contributions to galactic chemistry and evolution.





Judhajeet Basu, the lead researcher from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), highlighted that the unique capabilities of UVIT were crucial for this discovery. The ability to observe both far and near ultraviolet wavelengths with high resolution enabled the team to track accretion disks around white dwarfs, providing valuable data on the processes leading up to nova eruptions.





This historic observation not only enhances our understanding of stellar phenomena but also showcases the advanced engineering and observational techniques employed by ISRO's AstroSat mission, paving the way for future explorations in astrophysics.







