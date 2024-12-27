



Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 92, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here late on Thursday (December 26, 2024) evening.





Dr. Singh was admitted to AIIMS in the emergency ward around 8 p.m. in critical condition. “He was treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to medical emergency at AIIMS Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m.,” an AIIMS bulletin said.





He is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.





Dr. Singh, who was PM for two terms in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2004 to 2014, had been in poor health for the last few months. As Finance Minister under former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, he was the architect of economic reforms in 1991 that changed the the course of India’s economic trajectory.





As a mark of respect to the former Prime Minister, all Union government functions were cancelled and a seven- day national mourning was declared. The Union Cabinet will meet on Friday morning to pass a condolence resolution. Dr. Singh’s last rites will be performed with full state honours.







