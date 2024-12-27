



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed profound grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. Jaishankar highlighted Singh's significant contributions to India's foreign policy and economic reforms, stating, "While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy".





In his tribute, Jaishankar reflected on the privilege of working closely with Singh and remembered him for his kindness and courtesy. He conveyed his condolences to Singh's family and emphasized the former Prime Minister's legacy as a visionary leader who profoundly impacted India's trajectory.





The nation is currently observing a seven-day period of mourning in honour of Singh, with tributes pouring in from leaders across the political spectrum and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures have also paid homage, recognizing Singh's role in transforming India's economy and enhancing international relations.





Agencies







