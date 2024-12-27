



WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), narrowly escaped an aerial bombardment at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen on December 26, 2024. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and injured a crew member from his flight.





At the time of the attack, Tedros and his UN colleagues were preparing to board a flight after concluding a mission aimed at negotiating the release of detained UN staff and assessing the humanitarian situation in Yemen. In a statement, he expressed gratitude for their safety and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.





The incident drew condemnation from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who emphasized that civilians and humanitarian workers must never be targeted. He described the airstrikes as alarming and called for all parties involved to cease military actions and exercise restraint.





The Israeli military confirmed that its airstrikes targeted military infrastructure linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in response to recent Houthi attacks on Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that these strikes would continue until their objectives were met. The strikes affected not only Sanaa airport but also various military facilities and power stations across Yemen, leading to multiple casualties.





This incident highlights the escalating tensions in the region, particularly between Israel and Houthi forces, amidst ongoing conflicts involving Iran's influence in Yemen.





