



On December 27, 2024, Israel utilized the American-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system for the first time to intercept a ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen. This event marks a significant moment in Israel's air defence strategy, as the THAAD system was deployed in Israel by the United States in October 2024 following increased missile threats from Iran-backed groups like the Houthis.





The Houthi missile, reportedly targeting Ben Gurion Airport, triggered air raid sirens across central Israel. This was part of a series of attacks, with this incident being the fifth Houthi missile launch against Israel in just eight days.





The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the successful interception of the missile. Although they did not specify whether it was achieved by THAAD or another system, reports indicate that THAAD effectively engaged the threat.





Video footage shared on social media captured the moment of interception, featuring an American soldier expressing excitement about the operation after years of anticipation.





Significance of THAAD





The THAAD system is designed to intercept short-to intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase using kinetic energy to destroy incoming threats without explosive warheads. A standard THAAD battery includes multiple truck-mounted launchers, interceptors, and advanced radar systems capable of detecting threats from extensive ranges.





This deployment reflects a strategic enhancement of Israel's air defence capabilities amid escalating regional tensions and highlights the deepening military collaboration between the U.S. and Israel in response to evolving threats from groups like the Houthis, who have launched over 200 missiles at Israel in the past year.





The use of THAAD comes in the wake of heightened conflict linked to the ongoing situation in Gaza and has been framed by Houthi leaders as part of their solidarity with Palestinians. In retaliation for previous Houthi attacks, Israeli forces have conducted airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, further complicating regional dynamics.





Agencies







