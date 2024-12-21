



Islamist Militants Kill 16 Security Personnel: In a significant attack in northwest Pakistan, at least 16 security personnel were killed and eight others injured by suspected Islamist militants early on December 21, 2024.





The assault occurred around 2 AM at a security post in South Waziristan, employing both light and heavy weaponry. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility, reporting a higher death toll of 35 security personnel and 15 injured, although they did not confirm any casualties among their fighters.





"According to our information, 16 security personnel were martyred and eight injured in this attack. A search operation is under way in the area," said Hidayat Ullah, deputy superintendent of police in South Waziristan.





This incident is part of a worrying trend, as Pakistan has seen a resurgence of violence attributed to the TTP and other militant groups since the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan in 2021. The TTP aims to overthrow the Pakistani government and enforce strict Islamic law, having intensified attacks on security forces in recent months.





Following the attack, police launched a search operation in the area to locate the assailants. Local authorities have noted an uptick in militant assaults across the region, raising concerns about security and stability in Pakistan.





Reuters







