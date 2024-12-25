



India made significant strides in its defence capabilities throughout 2024, marked by several key advancements and acquisitions under its "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. Here are the major highlights:





Key Defence Advancements in 2024





Mission Divyastra and Agni-5 Missile: In March, India successfully conducted the first flight test of the Agni-5 missile as part of "Mission Divyastra." This missile, equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, can strike targets up to 5,000 km away, enhancing India's deterrence capabilities against regional adversaries like China and Pakistan.





Predator Drone Acquisition: A landmark deal was signed with the United States for the procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, valued at approximately ₹32,000 crore (around $4 billion). This acquisition includes 15 Sea Guardian drones for the Navy and 16 Sky Guardian drones for the Army and Air Force. These drones are expected to significantly enhance India's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, allowing for real-time intelligence gathering and precision strikes.





TATA-Airbus C-295 Manufacturing Facility: The inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara in October marked a significant step in domestic defence manufacturing. This facility will produce 40 C-295 aircraft, contributing to India's self-reliance in military aviation.





Increased Defence Budget: The Indian government allocated ₹6.21 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence for FY 2024-25, reflecting a commitment to modernizing military assets. This budget includes a capital outlay of ₹1.72 lakh crore, which is a substantial increase from previous years.





Rise in Defence Exports: India experienced a remarkable 78% increase in defence exports in the first quarter of FY 2024-25, reaching ₹6,915 crore. The government aims to achieve ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, showcasing its focus on becoming a major player in global defence manufacturing.





Army’s New Elite Tech Unit: Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG), a specialized unit aimed at enhancing military communication capabilities through advanced technologies. Here are the key details about this new elite tech unit: STEAG is dedicated to researching and evaluating emerging communication technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, 6G, machine learning, and quantum computing for military applications.

The unit consists of approximately 280 personnel and is led by a Colonel from the Corps of Signals. It operates under the Signals Directorate and is based in Delhi. STEAG aims to develop tailored technologies across a wide spectrum of wired and wireless systems, which include: Electronic exchanges Mobile communications Software Defined Radios (SDR) Electronic Warfare (EW) systems Advanced communication networks like 5G and 6G

The group will conduct technical scouting, evaluation, and management of core ICT solutions while maintaining contemporary technologies to ensure seamless integration into military operations.

Indian Army’s Induction of Indigenously Manufactured ‘Asmi’ Machine Pistols: The Indian Army has recently taken a significant step towards self-reliance in defence by inducting 550 indigenously developed 'Asmi' machine pistols into its Northern Command. This initiative aligns with India's broader #AtmanirbharBharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities in the defence sector.

The 'Asmi' machine pistol was developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Lokesh Machine Limited in Hyderabad. This weapon represents a milestone in India's efforts to produce military equipment domestically, marking the first order for an indigenous small arm since the INSAS rifle.

26 Rafale-M Jets, 3 Scorpene Submarines Deal In 2025: Next year, India is set to seal the proposed procurement of 26 naval variant of Rafale jets and three additional Scorpene submarines soon, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said. The Navy chief also said that 62 ships and a submarine are currently under construction within the country as part of efforts to boost its naval power.





These advancements not only bolster India's military capabilities but also enhance its strategic position in a region characterized by increasing geopolitical tensions. The integration of advanced technologies like drones and missile systems reflects India's proactive approach to addressing security challenges posed by neighbouring countries.





2024 has been a transformative year for India's defence sector, with significant investments aimed at achieving greater self-reliance and operational readiness.







