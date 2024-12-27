



Karima Baloch, a prominent Baloch human rights activist, continues to be celebrated as a symbol of resistance against the oppression faced by the Baloch people in Pakistan. Recently, the Baloch Women's Forum held a memorial seminar in Awaran to mark the fourth anniversary of her death, which occurred under suspicious circumstances in Toronto in December 2020. The event highlighted her significant contributions to the Baloch cause and her role as a pioneer for women's rights within the movement.





Hakeem Baloch, a notable figure in the Baloch nationalist movement, emphasized that Karima's legacy embodies the struggle against Pakistan's oppressive policies. He noted that her unwavering commitment to human rights and justice has inspired many, making her an enduring symbol for marginalized communities not just in Balochistan but globally.





Karima Baloch was known for her vocal criticism of the Pakistani military and state, advocating against enforced disappearances and other human rights abuses in her homeland. Her activism led her to seek refuge in Canada, where she continued her work until her untimely death. Despite Canadian authorities not suspecting foul play, her family and supporters remain sceptical about the circumstances surrounding her death.





The memorial event served as a reminder of her bravery and dedication, with attendees pledging to continue her fight for justice and to keep her voice alive within the ongoing struggle for Baloch rights.





ANI







