



The Indian government has declared 2024 as a landmark year for advancements in the defence sector, emphasizing significant progress in operational readiness, indigenous modernization, and international partnerships.





Mission Divyastra





In March, India successfully conducted the first flight test of the Agni-5 missile under Mission Divyastra, showcasing its capability to deploy Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. This advancement positions India among a select group of nations with such capabilities, allowing for precise targeting over a range of approximately 5,000 km.





Predator Drone Deal





A major defence agreement was signed with the United States for Predator drones, valued at around ₹32,000 crore. This deal is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its defence capabilities through international cooperation.





Induction of Zorawar Light-Tank

Zorawar is an advanced light tank developed for the Indian Army, designed to operate effectively in high-altitude and challenging terrains. The Zorawar tank is a collaborative effort between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). It is part of India's push towards indigenous defence manufacturing, showcasing capabilities in firepower, mobility, and protection.

The Zorawar is armed with a 105 mm gun and is capable of targeting armored vehicles, low-flying helicopters, and bunkers. It integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and surveillance drones to enhance situational awareness.







Increased Defence Budget





The Union Budget for 2024-25 allocated ₹6.21 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence, marking a 4.79% increase from the previous fiscal year. Notably, ₹1.72 lakh crore (26%) was designated for capital outlay to modernize the armed forces.





Record Production And Exports: The defence sector achieved unprecedented growth in indigenous production, reaching ₹1,26,887 crore in FY 2023-24—an increase of 16.7% from the previous year. Additionally, defence exports hit an all-time high of ₹21,083 crore, reflecting a 32.5% increase compared to FY 2022-23.





Indigenous Manufacturing Focus





The government has prioritized self-reliance through initiatives like the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' program, which aims to reduce dependency on foreign defence imports. Approximately 97% of acquisition contracts over the past four years have been awarded to Indian vendors.





Public-Private Collaboration





The defence ministry reported that state-owned enterprises accounted for 79.2% of total production while private sector contributions rose to 20.8%. This collaboration is crucial for achieving future production targets of ₹3 lakh crore by 2029.





Diplomatic Engagements





Significant diplomatic efforts have been made to resolve tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, including successful troop disengagement in sensitive areas like Depsang and Demchok.





Overall, 2024 has been marked by substantial advancements in India's defence capabilities through strategic partnerships, increased domestic production, and a strong focus on self-reliance. The government's commitment to enhancing national security and operational readiness is evident in these developments as it positions India as a growing player in global defence manufacturing.





