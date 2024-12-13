



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is accelerating its CATS Warrior Program, which aims to procure 200-250 Loyal Wingman drones to enhance its fighter squadrons. This initiative is part of the broader Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





CATS Warrior is designed as an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) that will operate alongside manned fighter jets, such as the Tejas and Su-30MKI. The program focuses on developing a versatile platform capable of performing various missions, including:





Combat Support: Engaging enemy targets and absorbing fire to protect manned aircraft.





Intelligence Gathering: Conducting reconnaissance missions and gathering data.





Electronic Warfare: Deploying jamming technology to disrupt enemy communications.





The CATS Warrior will have a combat radius of 350 km for return missions and up to 800 km for self-destruct missions, allowing it to engage targets effectively while minimizing risk to human pilots.





Specifications And Capabilities





The CATS Warrior is characterized by several key features:





Stealth and Low Observability: Designed for high-risk missions, it can operate undetected in hostile environments.





Multi-Role Functionality: Capable of air-to-air combat, precision strikes using Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAAW), and deploying loitering munitions like the ALFA-S.





Operational Flexibility: It can be launched from various platforms, including larger aircraft like the C-130, enhancing its deployment options.





Development Timeline





The program has progressed rapidly since its inception in 2019, with HAL planning to begin flight testing by 2024. A scaled-down prototype is already undergoing testing, with full-scale versions expected within the next two years. The IAF anticipates that these drones will be operational by 2028-2030, significantly transforming aerial combat tactics through enhanced manned-unmanned teaming capabilities.





The introduction of the CATS Warrior drones represents a significant leap forward for the IAF, potentially revolutionizing air combat strategies. By integrating these drones into its operational framework, the IAF aims to enhance its overall combat effectiveness while ensuring pilot safety during high-risk missions. The cost-effective nature of these drones, estimated at under $5 million each, allows for large-scale production and deployment, further strengthening India's air defence capabilities.







