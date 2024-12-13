



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced in the Lok Sabha on December 13, 2024, that Indian security forces will resume access to all patrolling points in the Depsang region of Ladakh. This statement follows the recent disengagement agreement between India and China, which aims to restore the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to its pre-2020 status, before significant tensions arose due to Chinese incursions.





Security forces would be going to all patrolling points in Depsang in Ladakh and also to the eastward limit which are historically been India's patrolling limit.





He said in Lok Sabha that the last of the disengagement agreement with China was related to Depsang and Demchok.





Jaishankar clarified that the understanding reached between both nations allows Indian forces to patrol areas that had previously become inaccessible due to Chinese activities. He emphasised that this includes not only the patrolling points in Depsang but also extends to historically recognized limits in the region.





The resumption of patrolling is part of a broader effort to stabilize relations and maintain peace along the border, following a series of military standoffs that began in May 2020. This initiative has been positively received, marking a significant step towards normalizing operations in this strategically important area.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed a question regarding Nepal's new ₹100 currency note, which features a map that includes the disputed territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani, areas claimed by India.





Jaishankar emphasized that India's position on the border issue remains "very clear" and stated that Nepal's unilateral actions will not alter the reality on the ground.





Jaishankar remarked, "With Nepal, we were having discussions about our boundary matters through an established platform. And then in the middle of that, they unilaterally took some measures on their side".





He asserted that such decisions by Nepal would not change the diplomatic situation or the actual territorial realities.





The introduction of the new currency note follows a history of tension between India and Nepal over these territories, which escalated after Nepal updated its political map in 2020 to include them. Jaishankar's comments reflect India's ongoing stance against what it perceives as attempts by Nepal to assert claims over these areas unilaterally.







