



India's strategy to counter the growing threat posed by China's fleet of stealth fighters, particularly the Chengdu J-20, and Pakistan's upcoming acquisition of J-35s, hinges on effective area denial tactics. Area denial focuses on preventing adversaries from using certain areas for military operations, thereby limiting their operational capabilities and asserting control over contested regions.





China's Stealth Fighter Fleet





China has significantly expanded its air force capabilities with the deployment of over 300 J-20 stealth fighters, which are designed for air superiority and precision strikes. The presence of these advanced aircraft at strategic bases near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) poses a direct challenge to India's aerial dominance. The J-20's stealth technology and advanced weaponry could allow China to achieve air superiority in any potential conflict, making it imperative for India to reassess its defence strategies.





Pakistan's Acquisition of J-35s





Simultaneously, Pakistan is set to enhance its air capabilities with the procurement of 40 J-35 stealth fighters from China. This development is expected to alter the military dynamics in South Asia, as these fifth-generation jets will replace older aircraft and improve Pakistan's multirole combat capabilities. The combination of these advancements from both neighbouring countries necessitates a robust response from India.





Area Denial Strategies





1. Enhanced Air Defence Systems





India can leverage advanced air defence systems like the S-400 Triumf to create a layered defence network. Although there are concerns about the effectiveness of these systems against stealth technology, their deployment can still provide significant coverage against aerial threats, especially when integrated with other systems.





2. Stealth Drones And UCAVs





Deploying stealth drones such as India's Ghatak Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) can help mitigate the advantages of Chinese stealth fighters. While not as capable as manned fighters, these drones can conduct surveillance and strike missions without exposing themselves to enemy radar, thereby complicating enemy operations in contested areas.





3. Infrastructure Development





Improving infrastructure along the LAC is crucial for rapid troop mobilization and logistics support during conflicts. The Indian military has been working on building strategic roads and enhancing connectivity in border areas to ensure that forces can be deployed quickly in response to threats.





4. Joint Operations And Alliances





Strengthening alliances with other nations, particularly the United States, could provide India with access to advanced technologies like the F-35 fighter jet. Such acquisitions would not only bolster India's air power but also enhance interoperability with allied forces in joint operations against common threats.





5. Countering Information Warfare





In addition to physical deterrents, India must also focus on countering information warfare tactics that may accompany aerial threats. This includes protecting critical communication networks and ensuring that military operations remain secure from cyber threats.





Conclusion





To effectively counter China's 300 stealth fighters and Pakistan's potential J-35s, India must adopt a multifaceted area denial strategy that encompasses advanced air defence systems, drone technology, infrastructure improvements, strategic alliances, and robust information security measures. By denying adversaries the ability to operate freely in contested regions, India can maintain its strategic advantage and deter potential aggression from both neighbours.





