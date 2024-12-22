



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized India's commitment to maintaining its sovereignty in decision-making, stating that India "can never permit others to have a veto on its choices." This assertion was made during a video message for the SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award ceremony held in Mumbai on December 21, 2024. Jaishankar articulated that India will act in its national interest and for global good without succumbing to external pressures to conform.





He further elaborated on the importance of integrating India's rich heritage with modern technological advancements, suggesting that as India deepens its presence in global affairs, it must do so while retaining its cultural identity. "Bharat will inevitably progress, but it must do so without losing its Bharatiyata," he stated, underlining the need for a balance between tradition and modernity.





Jaishankar's remarks come at a time when India is navigating complex international relations and asserting itself as a significant player in a multi-polar world. He noted that the country is rediscovering its identity and heritage, which has been overshadowed by imported models of progress in the past. He believes that as democracy matures, more authentic voices are emerging within India, contributing to this rediscovery.





PTI







