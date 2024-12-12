



India, France, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have recently enhanced their defence cooperation through a significant air combat exercise named Desert Knight, conducted over the Arabian Sea. This exercise, which began on December 11, 2024, underscores the growing military ties among these nations amid increasing regional security challenges.





The primary objective of the Desert Knight exercise is to enhance synergy and interoperability among the air forces of the three countries. This involves improving coordination and operational tactics in complex air scenarios, which is crucial given the rising threats in the region, particularly from Houthi militants targeting commercial vessels in vital waterways.





Participating Forces: The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed a variety of aircraft including:





Su-30 MKI MiG-29 Jaguar fighter jets AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) C-130J transport aircraft Air-To-Air refuelling aircraft





The French Air and Space Force contributed Rafale fighter jets and a multi-role tanker transport, while the UAE Air Force fielded F-16 jets, all operating from Al Dhafra air base in the UAE.





Operational Scope





The exercise took place approximately 350 to 400 kilometers southwest of Karachi, allowing for large force engagement with intensive combat manoeuvres. It is designed to showcase the capabilities of the participating air forces and facilitate the exchange of operational knowledge and best practices among them.





The Desert Knight exercise reflects a broader trend of collaborative defense strategies among nations with shared security interests. It not only strengthens military ties but also serves as a strategic response to regional threats, reinforcing commitments to maintain peace and stability in critical maritime routes.





Furthermore, this trilateral exercise precedes India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, where French military forces will also participate, highlighting the importance of Indo-French relations and military cooperation.







