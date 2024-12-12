



The Indian Army has recently signed a contract with Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the procurement of a Tactical Access Switch. This development is part of India's ongoing efforts to enhance its defence capabilities through indigenous technology.





The Tactical Access Switch is designed to facilitate local and trunk switching based on IP/IMPLS technology, supporting voice, data, and video communications.





Development Framework: This initiative falls under the "Make in India" program, which aims to promote domestic manufacturing and technological advancement in the defense sector.





Significance: This contract is indicative of the Indian Army's commitment to modernizing its communication infrastructure, ensuring secure and efficient communication channels for operational effectiveness.





The Tactical Access Switch is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the Army's communication capabilities, contributing to improved coordination and operational readiness in various scenarios.







