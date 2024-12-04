



India and Oman are actively enhancing their defence and maritime partnership, as evidenced by recent diplomatic engagements and strategic meetings.





The 13th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group (IOSCG) meeting took place on December 3, 2024, in New Delhi. This meeting, co-chaired by high-ranking officials from both countries, focused on a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, including defense and maritime cooperation.





Both nations expressed their commitment to strengthening ties in various sectors, including trade, energy, digital collaboration, and maritime security.





India has been a key defense partner for Oman since the signing of a military protocol in 1972, which initiated the deployment of Indian Navy personnel to the Omani Navy. This relationship has evolved over the years with multiple agreements aimed at enhancing defense collaboration, including a MoU on Defense Cooperation signed in 2005.





The Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) serves as the primary forum for defense engagement between India and Oman. Recent discussions have included enhancing training programs, joint exercises, and information sharing, with a particular emphasis on maritime security initiatives in the Indian Ocean Region.





A significant aspect of this partnership is the operational use of Omani ports by the Indian Navy, particularly for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. The Duqm Port is especially vital for logistical support to Indian naval operations.





Both countries are set to continue their dialogue and cooperation in defense matters, with plans for further meetings to explore new areas of collaboration. The next IOSCG meeting is scheduled to be held in Muscat at a mutually convenient date.





The ongoing discussions aim to not only bolster military ties but also address broader regional security concerns, particularly given the instability in surrounding areas like the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.







