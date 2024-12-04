



South Korea's political landscape has been shaken following the submission of an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol by opposition parties. This action comes in the wake of Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law, which was abruptly lifted just hours later.





On December 4, 2024, six opposition parties, led by the Democratic Party (DP), filed a motion to impeach President Yoon in the National Assembly. The motion is expected to be voted on as early as December 6 or 7.





Yoon declared martial law on December 3, citing the need to combat "anti-state" forces and protect the nation from threats, particularly from North Korea. However, this declaration was met with immediate backlash from lawmakers and the public, resulting in a swift parliamentary vote that rescinded the order within six hours.





The DP characterised Yoon's actions as a "serious act of rebellion" and a violation of the constitution. They argue that his martial law declaration lacked legal grounding and was fundamentally invalid. The opposition has called for Yoon's resignation or face impeachment proceedings.





To successfully impeach Yoon, a two-thirds majority (at least 200 out of 300 members) is required in the National Assembly. The DP holds 170 seats and will need support from some members of Yoon's ruling People Power Party (PPP) to achieve this threshold.





Following the martial law debacle, several high-ranking officials in Yoon's administration have offered their resignations. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has urged Cabinet members to remain in their posts while calls for accountability grow louder within both the public and political spheres.





The announcement of martial law triggered widespread protests across South Korea, with thousands demanding Yoon's resignation. Demonstrators clashed with military personnel as they attempted to access parliament during the vote against martial law.





If the impeachment motion passes, President Yoon would be suspended from office while a trial is conducted by the Constitutional Court. A successful impeachment would require at least six out of nine justices to uphold it for Yoon to be permanently removed from office. This situation marks one of South Korea's most significant political crises in recent years, reflecting deep divisions within its government and society.







