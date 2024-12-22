



During his recent visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's historical ties with the Gulf nation, stating, "India was one of the first countries in the world to recognize Kuwait after its independence." This statement reflects the longstanding diplomatic relationship between the two countries, which has been characterized by strong economic and cultural connections.





Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in over four decades, highlighting the significance of this diplomatic engagement. The Prime Minister acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, which plays a crucial role in enhancing bilateral relations. He expressed gratitude to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for the invitation and noted that this visit aims to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including trade and defence.





The Prime Minister's remarks underscore India's commitment to fostering a robust partnership with Kuwait, aligning with both nations' aspirations for growth and development.





