



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Kuwait marks a significant milestone in India-Kuwait relations, being the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years. During his address at the "Hala Modi" event, he emphasized India's potential to contribute to the development of a "New Kuwait" through its skills, technology, innovation, and manpower. He stated, "India has the skill, technology, innovation and manpower that 'New' Kuwait needs," highlighting the deep connections between the two nations that extend beyond mere diplomacy to cultural and historical ties.





Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing cooperation in various sectors including trade, defence, investment, and culture. The discussions are expected to lead to new agreements that will solidify existing partnerships and explore new avenues for collaboration.





The bilateral trade between India and Kuwait reached approximately $10.47 billion in 2023-24, with a notable increase in Indian exports. Modi highlighted that Kuwait is an essential energy partner for India, supplying about 3% of its crude oil needs.

PM Modi praised the Indian community in Kuwait for their contributions to the local economy and society, referring to them as a vital link between the two nations. He noted their role in enriching Kuwaiti society with Indian skills and traditions.





The Prime Minister expressed optimism about the future of India-Kuwait relations, stating that both countries are poised to become partners in prosperity as they work towards mutual goals over the coming decades.





PM Modi's visit is seen as a pivotal moment that could redefine India-Kuwait relations, fostering a strategic partnership that leverages India's capabilities to support Kuwait's ambitions for economic diversification and growth.





