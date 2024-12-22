



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, inviting them to participate in the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) scheduled for January 8-10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This invitation was extended during a significant event dubbed 'Hala Modi', which celebrated the contributions of the Indian community to Kuwait's development and highlighted the historical ties between India and Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.





During his address, PM Modi praised the hard work and achievements of Indians in Kuwait, noting their vital roles across various sectors including healthcare, education, and construction. He emphasized that the Indian community is not only integral to Kuwait's workforce but also plays a crucial role in strengthening India-Kuwait relations. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards the Kuwaiti leadership for their support of the Indian community and reaffirmed India's commitment to ensuring the welfare of Indian workers abroad through initiatives like the E-Migrate portal.





The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated annually on January 9 to honour the contributions of overseas Indians. The theme for the 2024 event will be "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal," focusing on enhancing engagement with the global Indian community. PM Modi also invited attendees to join the Maha Kumbh, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, further encouraging participation in these significant cultural events.





