



India's recent diplomatic stance regarding its border dispute with China, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), reflects a significant refusal to endorse China's narrative on the boundary issue. This development follows a series of high-level discussions and agreements aimed at de-escalating tensions that have persisted since the violent clashes in 2020.





The India-China border dispute stretches over 3,488 kilometers and has been a source of contention for decades, primarily focusing on regions such as Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh. The situation escalated dramatically in June 2020 during the Galwan Valley clash, resulting in fatalities on both sides and leading to a prolonged military standoff.





On December 20, 2024, India explicitly rejected China's claims regarding a so-called "six-point consensus" on the boundary issue. This rejection came after a Special Representatives meeting aimed at addressing the long-standing territorial disputes. Indian officials emphasized that any consensus must respect India's territorial integrity and sovereignty, indicating that India would not accept unilateral changes proposed by China.





Key Points of India's Position





India has firmly stated that it does not recognize China's assertions regarding the boundary consensus, asserting its own territorial claims instead.





Following a recent agreement to facilitate troop disengagement along the LAC, India is prioritizing stability in bilateral relations while maintaining its position on territorial disputes. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated that peace along the border is essential for normalizing ties between the two nations.





India's approach reflects a cautious strategy aimed at balancing its relations with major powers while ensuring its national interests are safeguarded. This includes modernizing border infrastructure and enhancing military readiness along the LAC to counter any aggressive manoeuvres by China.





Implications For Bilateral Relations





India's refusal to endorse China's claims is likely to complicate future diplomatic engagements. Despite ongoing dialogues aimed at reducing tensions, such as recent meetings between Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both nations appear to be entrenched in their respective positions regarding territorial integrity. The lack of mutual agreement on foundational issues could hinder progress toward a comprehensive resolution of the border dispute.





India's firm stance against endorsing China's narrative on the LAC signifies a critical juncture in Sino-Indian relations, emphasizing India's commitment to its territorial claims while seeking stability through diplomatic channels.







