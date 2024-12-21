



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to establish an in-house team dedicated to managing upgrades for the TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets. This initiative aims to streamline the process of implementing feedback and modifications, particularly concerning software updates, which are currently routed through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). By reducing reliance on HAL, the IAF seeks to cut developmental costs and enhance the speed of upgrades, ensuring that the TEJAS MK-2 remains a cutting-edge platform throughout its service life, projected to last nearly four decades.





The IAF's new team will focus on managing feedback from operational squadrons and facilitating necessary enhancements to the TEJAS MK-2 jets. This shift is designed to reduce delays associated with periodic overhauls and allow for more frequent updates.





The Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) will play a critical role in this initiative. ASTE will be responsible for writing and updating software codes for weapon integration, alongside managing a dedicated testbed for real-time testing and validation of upgrades.





The TEJAS MK-2 is a significant advancement over its predecessor, featuring improved avionics, higher payload capacity, and extended range. It is designed to integrate next-generation weaponry and is expected to replace older aircraft models in the IAF fleet.





This initiative aligns with the IAF's broader goals of enhancing self-reliance and technological capabilities. By developing an independent capacity for upgrades, the IAF not only aims to reduce costs but also to maintain a tactical edge in evolving battlefield scenarios. The TEJAS MK-2 is anticipated to begin induction into service around 2029-30, with ongoing developments ensuring it meets contemporary combat requirements.







