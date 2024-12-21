



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) of India has recently approved significant procurement projects aimed at enhancing the country's defence capabilities. This decision, made on December 3, 2024, includes the acquisition of various naval and air force assets totalling over ₹21,772 crore.





Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs)





Quantity: 31 units





These crafts are designed for low-intensity maritime operations, including surveillance, patrols, and search-and-rescue missions. They will also play a crucial role in anti-piracy operations around India's island territories.





Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1)





Quantity: 120 units





Capabilities: The FIC-1 vessels will serve multiple roles, such as escorting high-value naval units like aircraft carriers and submarines, thereby enhancing coastal defence operations.





Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) For Su-30MKI





The EWS includes external airborne self-protection jammer pods and next-generation radar warning receivers.





This suite is expected to significantly improve the operational capabilities of the Su-30MKI fighter jets by protecting them from enemy radar and weapon systems during missions against targets shielded by air defence systems.





Additional Enhancements





The DAC's approvals also encompass the overhaul of engines for Sukhoi fighter aircraft to extend their service life and the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) DHRUV Mark-III for the Indian Coast Guard to bolster coastal security and surveillance efforts.





These acquisitions reflect India's ongoing commitment to strengthening its defence infrastructure in response to evolving security challenges in the region.







