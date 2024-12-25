



India is set to significantly enhance its naval capabilities with the commissioning of two frontline warships and a submarine in January 2025. This development is part of a broader strategy to bolster its blue-water combat abilities amid increasing maritime challenges, particularly from China.





Key Vessels To Be Commissioned





INS Surat:





- Type: Guided-missile destroyer





- Displacement: 7,400 tons





First AI-enabled warship in the Indian Navy, equipped with advanced sensors and weaponry, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles. It has an indigenous content of 72% and an operational range of 4,000 nautical miles.





INS Nilgiri





- Type: Stealth frigate





- Displacement: 6,670 tons





First of the seven multi-role frigates under Project-17A, designed to be difficult to detect due to hull-shaping and radar-transparent materials. Its construction is part of a ₹45,000 crore project aimed at enhancing India's naval capabilities.





INS Vagsheer





- Type: Diesel-electric submarine (Kalvari-class)





- Displacement: 1,600 tons





The sixth and final submarine in the Kalvari-class series, designed for various missions including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare. It is equipped with six weapon-launching tubes capable of carrying torpedoes or missiles.





The commissioning of these vessels comes at a time when India is focused on expanding its naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to counter China's growing influence. The Indian Navy currently has over 60 warships and vessels under construction, reflecting a commitment to enhance its maritime strength. The commissioning event is expected to mark a pivotal moment in India's defense strategy as it seeks to maintain a balance of power in the region.





