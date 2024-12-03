



India has successfully tested the K-4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from its newly commissioned submarine, INS Arighaat. This test, conducted on November 27, 2024, in the Bay of Bengal, marks a significant advancement in India's strategic military capabilities.





“India had carried out a test of the missile and the launch was successful. The agencies concerned are examining the trajectory that the missile took and soon we will see the results,” The confirmation came from Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday but details about the trajectory of the missile remain sparse.





Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, addressed concerns regarding the increasing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Pacific Ocean and its implications for India's maritime security. He emphasized that the Indian Navy is actively monitoring the activities of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy and other extra-regional forces operating in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The country also remains on high alert over the growing military capabilities of neighbouring Pakistan.





The K-4 missile has a strike range of 3,500 kilometers, allowing it to target areas across much of Pakistan and parts of China. It is designed for launch from underwater platforms and can carry a payload of approximately 1 ton.





INS Arighaat, commissioned in August 2024, is the second submarine in India's Arihant-class and is equipped with advanced technologies that enhance its operational capabilities compared to its predecessor, INS Arihant, which carries the K-15 missiles with a range of 750 km.





This test is crucial for validating India's second-strike capability, which is essential for maintaining a credible nuclear deterrent. The successful launch from a nuclear submarine strengthens India's nuclear triad—capabilities to launch nuclear weapons from land, air, and sea.





The Indian Navy plans to conduct additional tests of the K-4 missile system to further assess its performance. The successful integration of the K-4 into INS Arighaat enhances India's strategic defence posture and contributes to its efforts to bolster national security amid regional tensions.





This development aligns with India's broader defence strategy and technological advancements in military capabilities, showcasing significant progress in indigenous defence manufacturing and operational readiness.