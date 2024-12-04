



Within just hours of declaring martial law, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced its withdrawal following significant backlash from the National Assembly and the public.





On December 3, 2024, Yoon declared a state of emergency martial law, citing the need to combat "anti-state forces" and protect the nation from threats, particularly from North Korea. This marked the first imposition of martial law in South Korea in over 40 years. In a televised address, he stated that the opposition was undermining governance and sympathizing with North Korea, which he described as a "communist regime" threatening South Korea's democratic order.





However, within six hours, after a unanimous vote by lawmakers against the martial law declaration during a midnight session, Yoon retracted his order. The National Assembly's swift action reflected widespread disapproval of his decision, leading to protests outside parliament where demonstrators expressed their defiance. Following the parliamentary vote, Yoon stated he would honor their request and lift the martial law through a Cabinet meeting.





The rapid reversal of this controversial decree highlights the intense political tensions in South Korea, particularly as Yoon's approval ratings have plummeted amidst ongoing struggles with an opposition-controlled parliament. The situation has raised concerns domestically and internationally about the state of democracy in South Korea and the implications of such drastic measures by the government.







