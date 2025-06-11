



The Indian government has formally raised concerns with the US Embassy in New Delhi following reports and social media posts alleging the detainment and deportation of an Indian national at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey.





This move comes after a viral video surfaced, showing a young Indian student being handcuffed, pinned to the ground, and escorted by US authorities, an incident that has sparked widespread outrage and debate online.





Eyewitness accounts, particularly from Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, describe the student as visibly distressed, crying, and repeatedly insisting he was not mentally unstable. Jain, who recorded and shared the incident on social media, claimed the student was treated "like a criminal" and criticised the handling of the situation, stating that even "terrorists are not treated this way" in the US. According to Jain, the student was unable to adequately explain his purpose of visit to immigration officers, leading to his restraint and subsequent deportation the same day.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that it has not yet received any official details regarding the circumstances of the incident, the student's intended flight, or his final destination. Both the Indian Embassy in Washington DC and the Consulate General in New York are actively in touch with US authorities to ascertain further information and ensure the welfare of Indian nationals.





In response to the incident, the Indian Consulate General in New York issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of Indian citizens and confirming ongoing communication with local authorities. The US Embassy in India, meanwhile, reiterated its position on legal travel, emphasising that while the US welcomes legitimate travellers, it maintains strict policies against illegal entry, visa abuse, or violations of US law.





The incident has intensified concerns among the Indian diaspora and prospective students about the treatment of Indian nationals at US ports of entry. The MEA continues to follow up on the matter, seeking clarity and appropriate action to address the situation and prevent similar occurrences in the future.





Based On ANI Report







