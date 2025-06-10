



Germany is increasingly positioning itself as a preferred destination for Indian students amid growing uncertainties and visa restrictions in the United States. Over the past few months, applications from Indian students to German universities have surged by more than 35 percent, reflecting a significant shift in preference toward Germany's higher education system.





German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, emphasised at a press conference in New Delhi that Germany offers a stable, transparent, and reliable academic environment, contrasting it with the erratic and volatile visa processes seen in other Western countries, particularly the US. He reassured Indian students that Germany does not conduct invasive social media checks before arrival, underscoring the country's openness and trust.





Currently, about 50,000 Indian students study in Germany, making it one of the top five study destinations for Indians after the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. The ambassador highlighted that most state-run German universities do not charge tuition fees, and where fees exist, they are nominal compared to Anglo-Saxon countries. He stated that Germany views education as a public good rather than a business opportunity.





The surge in interest comes amid a crackdown on foreign students in the US, where visa appointments have been paused, and social media vetting is being expanded. This has created uncertainty and delays for Indian students seeking to study in the US, prompting many to explore alternatives like Germany, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and Japan.





Dr. Katja Lasch, Director of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) Regional Office in New Delhi, advised Indian students to avoid commercial agents and apply directly through university websites. DAAD provides free counseling and supports over 2,300 English-language programs, including PhDs, with strong career support and pathways into the labor market.





Germany faces a significant demand for skilled professionals, especially in STEM fields, and is actively seeking bright and dedicated Indian students. Post-graduation, students can stay in Germany for up to 18 months to find employment, with straightforward options to extend residence permits once employed.





Germany is eager to welcome Indian students, offering world-class education at affordable costs, a stable and inclusive system, and better post-study work opportunities. This makes Germany a compelling alternative for Indian students amid the current turbulence in US visa policies.





Based On ANI Report





