



India and Russia recently convened the 13th Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism and the 6th round of consultations on UN-related issues in Moscow on December 19-20, 2024. The meetings were co-chaired by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) of India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, with participation from various governmental representatives from both nations.





Both countries emphasized enhancing cooperation in combating terrorism, particularly focusing on radicalization and terror financing. They shared experiences in addressing challenges such as cross-border terrorism and agreed to strengthen their collaborative efforts in this domain.





Discussions included current global and regional terrorist threats, as well as the misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist activities. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms.





Russia reiterated its support for India's bid for a permanent seat on a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC). This endorsement aligns with previous affirmations from other global leaders, including those from the US, UK, and France, who have also backed India's candidacy for permanent membership.





In addition to counter-terrorism discussions, the consultations covered various regional and global developments concerning the UNSC, including its reform. The MEA highlighted that both nations exchanged views on pressing international issues during these talks.





The meetings signify a continued commitment between India and Russia to enhance their strategic partnership, particularly in addressing terrorism and promoting India's aspirations within the UN framework. The collaboration reflects both nations' recognition of the evolving security landscape and their shared interests in maintaining regional stability.







