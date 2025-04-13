



On April 13, 2025, the Indian Army successfully brought down a Pakistan Army drone along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region. The drone, which was of Chinese origin, was attempting to conduct surveillance when it was detected operating close to Indian territory.





The Indian Army's Air Defence units, deployed in the 16 Corps area south of the Pir Panjal ranges, utilized the indigenously designed and developed 'Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System' to neutralise the threat.





This system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is capable of jamming, spoofing, and destroying enemy drones across various ranges and scenarios.





The 'Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System' has been deployed extensively along India's borders and is equipped with a 2-kilowatt laser beam. This laser can effectively strike down enemy drones from a range of 800 to 1,000 metres, making it a crucial component of India's counter-drone operations.





The system's deployment reflects India's growing reliance on indigenous defence technology to address modern security challenges.





The use of this anti-drone system is part of a broader strategy by Indian security forces to counter the increasing use of drones by adversaries. Pakistan-based terror outfits have been using drones to smuggle weapons, narcotics, and other materials into India, particularly across the LoC and international borders in Jammu and Kashmir.





The effectiveness of India's anti-drone systems has significantly reduced such activities, as highlighted by the Border Security Force (BSF), which has also implemented extensive technological surveillance along the Jammu border.





The incident underscores the Indian Army's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance its operational capabilities. This includes the recent induction of 'Kamikaze' drones in Jammu and Kashmir to bolster counter-terrorism efforts. These drones are designed to identify, track, and neutralize terrorist threats with precision strikes, further bolstering India's security posture in the region.





