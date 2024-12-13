



During the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting held on December 13, 2024, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the opportunity to build on the significant achievements made in the bilateral relationship between India and the UAE. He articulated a vision to further enhance the partnership, particularly in key areas such as technology, energy, and people-to-people connections.





The meeting, which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials, aimed to review various dimensions of the India-UAE relationship. Both leaders expressed optimism about their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, highlighting the importance of ongoing high-level exchanges and collaborative initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC) to boost regional connectivity and prosperity.





Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to promoting long-term peace and stability in West Asia, while also acknowledging the contributions of the large Indian community in the UAE. The discussions underscored a mutual commitment to achieving unprecedented heights in their partnership.







