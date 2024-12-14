



Four Indian nationals evacuated from Syria arrived at Delhi Airport on December 14, 2024, expressing their gratitude towards the Indian Embassy for facilitating their safe return amid escalating violence in the region. This evacuation was part of a broader effort by the Indian government to ensure the safety of its citizens following the recent takeover of Damascus by rebel forces, which resulted in significant political turmoil in Syria.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that a total of 77 Indian nationals had been evacuated from Syria, with operations coordinated between the Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut. The evacuees included individuals who had been in Syria for various reasons, including pilgrimage and work. The MEA emphasized that it continues to monitor the situation closely and is prepared to assist any remaining nationals who wish to return home.





Upon their arrival in Delhi, the evacuated individuals shared their experiences, highlighting the support they received from the embassy. One evacuee noted that they were transported by bus from Syria to Lebanon due to flight unavailability, where they were provided accommodation and food before flying back to India. They expressed relief at being home and commended the embassy staff for their efficient handling of the evacuation process.





The situation in Syria remains precarious, and the Indian government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad. The MEA has advised any Indians still in Syria to maintain contact with the embassy for assistance.







