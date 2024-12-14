



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by the National Assembly following his controversial attempt to declare martial law. The impeachment motion passed with a significant majority, receiving 204 votes in favor out of 300 members, surpassing the required 200 votes for approval. This decision comes in the wake of Yoon's unexpected martial law declaration, which he quickly retracted within six hours due to intense public backlash and political pressure.





Yoon's declaration, made under the pretext of combating "anti-state forces" and alleged sympathies with North Korea among opposition parties, sparked widespread protests across South Korea. Critics labelled his actions as an attempt to suppress dissent and undermine democracy. Following the declaration, opposition lawmakers gathered in a dramatic session to vote against it, highlighting the political turmoil surrounding Yoon's presidency. The swift reversal of his martial law order was met with relief from demonstrators who had gathered outside the National Assembly.





With Yoon suspended from office, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as acting president until the Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment. The court has up to 180 days to make a ruling on whether to uphold or reject the impeachment. If upheld, Yoon would become only the second president in South Korea's history to be ousted through impeachment, following former President Park Geun-hye's removal in 2016.





Yoon's presidency has faced significant challenges, including low approval ratings and allegations of corruption, leading to increased tensions with opposition parties and civil society.







