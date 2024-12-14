



The Kremlin has expressed strong approval of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent criticism regarding Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. In a Time magazine interview, Trump labeled Ukraine's actions as "foolish," arguing that allowing such strikes escalates the conflict and could lead to broader implications for international relations. He emphasized that it was a "crazy" decision to permit these attacks, which he believes contribute to the ongoing war's escalation.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Trump's remarks "fully align" with Moscow's stance on the matter, highlighting that they resonate with their perspective on the causes of the conflict's escalation. Peskov noted that Trump's understanding of the situation is appreciated, suggesting that his position could indicate a potential shift in U.S. policy towards Ukraine under his administration.





This praise from the Kremlin comes in the context of heightened military activity, as Russia recently launched one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine, targeting critical energy infrastructure. This attack was framed as retaliation for Ukraine's missile strikes on Russian territory, which Moscow had warned would provoke a significant response. The ongoing conflict has seen both sides intensifying their military operations as speculation about possible ceasefire negotiations grows ahead of Trump's inauguration in January.







