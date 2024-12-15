



The Indian Navy conducted an urgent medical evacuation from Lakshadweep late on December 14, 2024. A Dornier aircraft was dispatched from INS Garuda in Kochi to facilitate the operation. The evacuation was critical and timely, as it ensured that the patient received necessary medical attention promptly.





The aircraft successfully transported the patient to Kochi, arriving at approximately 3:30 AM on December 15, allowing for immediate transfer to a civil hospital for further treatment.





This operation underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to providing essential medical support in remote regions, particularly during emergencies.



