



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh recently addressed the graduating officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad. He emphasized the importance of evolving from being mere air warriors to becoming future leaders and commanders within the IAF.





Singh urged the young officers to embrace their roles as future leaders, stating, "You are the future leaders and commanders, not just warriors, and you will chart the destiny of the Indian Air Force" . He highlighted that this responsibility should serve as a motivating factor rather than a burden.





He stressed that no branch operates in isolation and encouraged collaboration among different branches of the IAF. This cooperation is crucial for adapting to the fast-evolving nature of modern warfare .





Singh reminded the cadets of their lifelong commitment to serving the nation, urging them to uphold the ethos, traditions, and honor of the IAF. He stated that their service is not just a career but a calling that requires dedication and integrity .





The Chief emphasized that their graduation marks not an end but a new beginning filled with opportunities for learning and personal growth. He encouraged them to expand their horizons and discover new skills throughout their careers .





The ceremony also marked a historic moment with the commissioning of 204 cadets, including 26 women, and the first batch from the newly established Weapons Systems Branch, which was created to address modern warfare complexities . The event featured aerial displays and was attended by various dignitaries, celebrating both tradition and innovation within the IAF.







