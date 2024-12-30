On May 2, 2024, ISRO achieved a crucial milestone by successfully conducting first ignition trial





India is making significant advancements in the development of its most powerful semi-cryogenic rocket engine, known as the SCE-200 (Semi-Cryogenic Engine-200). This engine is designed to produce a thrust of 2,000 kN and operates using a combination of Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and RP-1 kerosene as propellants. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is leading this initiative through its Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), with the goal of enhancing the payload capacity of its Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) and future launch vehicles.





Recent Milestones: On May 2, 2024, ISRO achieved a crucial milestone by successfully conducting the first ignition trial of the semi-cryo pre-burner at the Semi-Cryo Integrated Engine Test Facility (SIET) located at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. This test demonstrated smooth and sustained ignition, which is essential for the operation of the semi-cryogenic engine.





Innovative Ignition System: The ignition process utilized a novel start fuel ampule combining Triethyl Aluminium and Triethyl Boron, marking its first application in ISRO’s semi-cryo engine development. This innovative approach is critical for ensuring reliable ignition during engine operation.





Development of Propellant Stages: Alongside the engine, ISRO is also working on developing a semi-cryogenic stage capable of handling up to 120 tons of propellant, further enhancing the operational capabilities of India's launch vehicles.





Advantages of Semi-Cryogenic Engines





Semi-cryogenic engines are positioned as a significant advancement over traditional liquid engines due to their ability to operate at higher temperatures while still providing greater thrust. This allows for:





Increased Payload Capacity: The SCE-200 is expected to enable rockets to carry heavier payloads into orbit compared to existing engines, which typically offer lower thrust capabilities.





Cost Efficiency and Environmental Benefits: These engines are designed to be more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than their fully cryogenic counterparts, making them an attractive option for future space missions.





Future Prospects





The SCE-200 engine is anticipated to play a pivotal role in India's ambitious space endeavours, including potential missions involving reusable launch vehicles and enhanced satellite deployment capabilities. Its successful development will not only bolster ISRO's operational capacity but also position India as a competitive player in the global space industry.





In addition to ISRO's efforts, private companies like Agnikul Cosmos have also ventured into semi-cryogenic technology with their Agnibaan rocket, which features a single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine. This collaboration between public and private sectors underscores the growing dynamism in India's space ecosystem.





Overall, the advancements in semi-cryogenic rocket technology represent a crucial step forward for India's space exploration ambitions and its goal of becoming a major player in global space missions.





