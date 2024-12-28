



Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights activist from Balochistan, has recently voiced serious concerns regarding what she describes as "military barbarism" perpetrated by a group she refers to as the "Death Squad." This statement comes amid ongoing protests in Turbat, where Baloch is urging support for a sit-in against alleged human rights violations in the region.





In her remarks, Baloch highlighted the systemic abuses faced by the Baloch people, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. She accused the Pakistani military of employing violent tactics to suppress dissent and silence voices advocating for Baloch rights. Her activism has made her a target of state repression, including recent legal actions against her, which she claims are attempts to intimidate and discredit her efforts to raise awareness about the plight of her community.





Baloch's activism has gained international recognition, and she was recently named in the TIME100 Next list for 2024, which acknowledges emerging leaders in various fields. However, her efforts have also led to significant backlash from authorities; she was previously barred from traveling to the United States for a human rights event and has faced harassment from police.





The situation in Balochistan remains tense, with ongoing military operations against separatist groups contributing to a climate of fear and repression. Baloch's calls for solidarity during the Turbat sit-in reflect a broader struggle for autonomy and recognition of Baloch rights within Pakistan's political landscape.





