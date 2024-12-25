



Iran has officially lifted its ban on WhatsApp and Google Play, a significant move aimed at easing the country's stringent internet restrictions. This decision, announced by Iranian state media, follows a meeting led by President Masoud Pezeshkian and marks the first step in a broader initiative to relax internet controls that have been in place for over two years, particularly since the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.





The restrictions on WhatsApp and Google Play were imposed amid national protests against the government. These platforms had previously been vital for communication among protesters.





The Iranian government has described this lifting of the ban as a "first step" towards further internet freedom. Sattar Hashemi, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, emphasized the importance of unity in this process and hinted at future changes to internet governance.





Despite the lifting of these specific bans, Iran still maintains strict controls over many other social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, which remain inaccessible without the use of VPNs. The government plans to continue promoting local platforms alongside reintroducing global services.





This development is seen as a potential turning point for internet freedom in Iran, although the full impact on users and businesses remains to be evaluated. The decision reflects ongoing tensions between governmental control and public demand for greater access to global digital resources.







